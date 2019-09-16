Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Stake by $3.47 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.07 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.28 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.94 million, down from 11.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 10.12 million shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $112.48. About 1.60M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.48 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Comm has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 13,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kepos LP stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Franklin Res Incorporated owns 5.14M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited has invested 0.73% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 89,401 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Lc has 0.63% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 107,385 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1.90M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 32,500 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock.

