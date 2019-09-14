Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 79,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 201,041 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 280,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 6,710 shares. Sailingstone Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 79,172 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hm Payson & owns 30 shares. Private Advisor Grp holds 27,140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 7,038 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Stifel Financial Corp owns 30,026 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 15,129 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 13,188 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 22,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp has 672,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 767,531 shares. Hightower Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 4.22M shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $125.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,200 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).