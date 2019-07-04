Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake Has Raised by Northcoast Asset Management Llc; Kdi Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $3.08 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $102.92. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas, Uxin, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A ‘Special Dividend’ Payment – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Offers Downside Protection, Susquehanna Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC) by 39,759 shares to 628,539 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp New (NYSE:SNE) by 7,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,597 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors holds 15,577 shares. 267,666 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14,700 shares. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pnc Fin Ser Gp holds 0% or 109,645 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company reported 0.46% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 16,001 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has 48.26M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 48,513 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 256 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 35,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 0.01% or 958 shares. 341,182 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. King Luther stated it has 6,510 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 464,950 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 24,107 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt reported 9,414 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.1% or 246,090 shares. 163 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 544,670 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 2,860 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 12,598 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 55,878 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 36,951 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management owns 34,136 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares to 40,271 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 89,789 shares valued at $8.09 million was sold by Gilbert E Scott.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Phoenix-Based Lovitt & TouchÃ© – Business Wire” on April 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host First Quarter Earnings Investor Call on April 25 – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.