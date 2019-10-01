Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer (TSM) Stake by $2.07 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 7.75M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer (TSM) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 53,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 85,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 138,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 8.33M shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

