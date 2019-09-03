Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Its Holding; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Waters (WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 206,495 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 138,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 2.31 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited owns 953 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management owns 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co owns 2,728 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.4% or 3,531 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 82 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 217,023 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv accumulated 4,322 shares. M&T Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 4,247 shares. 127,016 were reported by Millennium. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 315,467 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 3,475 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 24,867 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 446,835 shares in its portfolio. 116,127 are owned by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,885 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 480,225 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 469,885 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Rampart Management Com Ltd Com reported 3,882 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.06% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 86,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 46,230 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 101,840 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,863 shares. Andra Ap reported 149,500 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J.