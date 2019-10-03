Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

This is a contrast between Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.30 410.58M 1.60 12.01 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,350,200,343.45% 25.7% 12.9% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Yuma Energy Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential is 51.67% at a $26.8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has stronger performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.