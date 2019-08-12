Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.13 N/A 1.60 12.01 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.26 N/A 1.68 1.31

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Southwestern Energy Company’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Its rival Southwestern Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

$26.88 is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 54.75%. Competitively Southwestern Energy Company has an average target price of $5.33, with potential upside of 180.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Southwestern Energy Company seems more appealing than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 0%. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was less bearish than Southwestern Energy Company.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.