Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.37 N/A 1.60 12.01 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 6.85 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.51 beta means Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s volatility is 49.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Houston American Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 45.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 3.8%. Insiders held 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 16.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.