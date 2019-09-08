Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 23 3.11 N/A 1.60 12.01 Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.90 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 highlights Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus target price of $26.8, and a 52.71% upside potential. Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 54.18%. The data provided earlier shows that Devon Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 88.1%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Comparatively, Devon Energy Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.