Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 23 3.11 N/A 1.60 12.01 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.57 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential is 52.71% at a $26.8 consensus price target. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 13.94%. Based on the data shown earlier, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 5.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.