Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 18 0.31 410.38M 1.60 12.01 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 7,296 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Demonstrates Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is currently more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,334,357,224.12% 25.7% 12.9% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 49.05% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation with consensus price target of $26.8. Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $72, while its potential downside is -1.06%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.