Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.33 N/A 1.60 16.52 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.51 N/A 0.71 7.52

Demonstrates Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. VOC Energy Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus price target of $27.5, and a 16.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and VOC Energy Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.6%. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94% VOC Energy Trust -11.88% -8.56% 18.67% 28.67% -1.29% 47.92%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was less bullish than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors VOC Energy Trust.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.