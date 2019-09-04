Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 3.01 N/A 1.60 12.01 SM Energy Company 14 0.70 N/A 0.09 107.20

In table 1 we can see Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and SM Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SM Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of SM Energy Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SM Energy Company’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and SM Energy Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

The consensus price target of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.8, with potential upside of 57.46%. Competitively SM Energy Company has a consensus price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 57.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SM Energy Company seems more appealing than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 0% respectively. 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has stronger performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors SM Energy Company.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.