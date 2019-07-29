Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Comparing side by side

Both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.49 N/A 1.60 16.52 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.54 N/A 1.74 7.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 42.86% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation with average target price of $27.33. Competitively the average target price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is $15.25, which is potential 43.87% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is looking more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was more bullish than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.