Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 99% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,350,200,343.45% 25.70% 12.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 410.58M 17 12.01 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

With consensus price target of $26.8, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a potential upside of 54.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 92.22%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bearish trend while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.51 shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.