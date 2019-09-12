Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Reaches $18.83 After 5.00% Down Move; Colfax (CFX) Sentiment Is 1.34

The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 MillionThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $8.05B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $17.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COG worth $402.70 million less.

Colfax Corp (CFX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 103 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 77 decreased and sold stock positions in Colfax Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 110.61 million shares, up from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Colfax Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 52 Increased: 72 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Com has 262,049 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Singapore-based Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.36% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Alliancebernstein L P has 799,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 256 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com has 125,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.31 million shares stake. Qs Investors Llc stated it has 54,979 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 787 shares. Moreover, Engy Opportunities Cap Lc has 1.69% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,052 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 70,129 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 5.09 million shares. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 42.33% above currents $18.83 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $128.32 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $57.44M for 16.27 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.