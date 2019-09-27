Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Reaches $17.46 After 9.00% Up Move; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted By $415,415 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position

The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 4.31M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $7.31 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $19.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COG worth $657.45 million more.

Merck & Co Inc now has $212.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) stake by 5,085 shares to 67,823 valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) stake by 54,143 shares and now owns 4,984 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 12.24% above currents $83.08 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 6,950 were reported by Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Dodge & Cox has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 714,622 shares. 262,307 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw. Capstone Advsr Ltd accumulated 11,215 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 1.15M shares. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 23,068 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 4.58M shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Llc holds 0.31% or 59,699 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). B Riley Wealth owns 19,046 shares. Black Creek Invest Inc reported 491,500 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 13,681 shares. Zacks owns 958,084 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23,300 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 53.49% above currents $17.46 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, July 8. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil reported 0.04% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 8,827 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kentucky Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 19,712 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.38% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 1,252 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 256 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 117,334 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mason Street Llc owns 60,368 shares.