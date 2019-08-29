Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Reaches $17.20 After 3.00% Up Move; Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position By $8.40 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 35,750 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 29,250 shares with $6.89M value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $284.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $280.12. About 423,030 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 913,690 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2BThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $7.20 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $17.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COG worth $215.94M more.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares valued at $6.47 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Wednesday, August 7. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 4,338 shares. Academy Capital Tx stated it has 174,040 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,435 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 10,655 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 2,203 shares stake. Carroll Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 406 shares. Invesco holds 3.32 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. King Wealth stated it has 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 17,893 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,970 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 1.32M shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,162 shares. 120 are owned by Laurion Mgmt L P. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 4.81 million shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) stake by 160,000 shares to 420,000 valued at $27.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 63,892 shares and now owns 290,001 shares. Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) was raised too.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.73M for 13.87 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303.