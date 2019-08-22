Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Reaches $16.84 After 5.00% Down Move; Hbk Investments LP Raised By $1.39 Million Its Fabrinet (FN) Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 120.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 26,700 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock declined 10.26%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 48,800 shares with $2.56M value, up from 22,100 last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 79,750 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is a huge mover today! The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. It is down 15.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot DealThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $7.05B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $16.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:COG worth $352.40M less.

Among 4 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fabrinet has $6800 highest and $45 lowest target. $56’s average target is 17.20% above currents $47.78 stock price. Fabrinet had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Needham maintained Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rating on Tuesday, May 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 14,636 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 35,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Northern Corp holds 640,688 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 154,370 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 80,939 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 62,510 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ftb accumulated 36 shares. Scout Investments holds 78,957 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 11,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Natixis Advsr LP holds 56,932 shares. Teton holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 7,500 shares.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 8,990 shares to 2,810 valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vantage Energy Acquisition stake by 2.00M shares and now owns 500,000 shares. New Relic Inc was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. The insider DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.74 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Limited Liability reported 141,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund stated it has 8,417 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.02% or 267,666 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fil Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.9% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Korea reported 1.04 million shares stake. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 46,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,229 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Castleark Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.89% or 976,977 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Copeland Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 372,953 shares.

