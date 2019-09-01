Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Holder First Quadrant LP Upped Position; As Valero Energy (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Raised Holding

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG) by 990.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 75,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 82,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 100,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 991,665 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.12 million, up from 890,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Lc owns 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,730 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 5,900 are owned by Godshalk Welsh Mgmt. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 3.26M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,329 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 54,400 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 34,860 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3.54 million shares. Regions reported 17,156 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.05M shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 29,685 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Com owns 10,567 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Covington Investment Advisors invested in 51,168 shares or 1.47% of the stock.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,793 shares to 8,706 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 13,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,938 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 353,036 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 33,619 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd invested in 798 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sailingstone Cap Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,898 shares. Jcic Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Private Advisor Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 8,417 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mengis Cap Management reported 1.71% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 17,405 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 126,828 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 10,000 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 795,216 shares. 29.63 million are owned by Blackrock.

