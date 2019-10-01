Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Bulldog Investors Has Upped By $451,140 Its Central Secs Com (CET) Position

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Central Secs Corp Com (CET) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc acquired 15,038 shares as Central Secs Corp Com (CET)’s stock rose 4.70%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 359,919 shares with $10.99M value, up from 344,881 last quarter. Central Secs Corp Com now has $803.98M valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 379 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. COG’s profit would be $125.51M giving it 14.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 1.29 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. The insider DINGES DAN O bought $326,723. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 51.58% above currents $17.68 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of COG in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 8. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,639 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,200 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.05% or 16.16 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 69,322 shares. Stephens Management Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.22 million shares. Srb Corp stated it has 18,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 125,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc reported 0.07% stake. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.69% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1.58M are held by Wells Fargo Mn. 799,746 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cwm Limited Liability reported 839,721 shares stake. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Raymond James Service Advisors owns 110,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 412,335 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% or 29,818 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,880 shares. Citigroup accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 157,703 shares. Geode accumulated 0% or 95,251 shares. Css Ltd Com Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 36,716 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 1,426 shares. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.17% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) or 9,375 shares. Cibc Ww owns 31,560 shares. Round Table Svcs Lc has invested 0.07% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Moreover, Colonial Tru Advisors has 0.17% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 30,039 shares. Shaker Fin Svcs Llc reported 215,166 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) stake by 126,390 shares to 197,385 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS) stake by 185,830 shares and now owns 536,416 shares. Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN) was reduced too.

