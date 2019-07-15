Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Aaron’s (AAN) Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Aaron’s Inc (AAN) stake by 146.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 37,572 shares as Aaron’s Inc (AAN)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 63,264 shares with $3.33 million value, up from 25,692 last quarter. Aaron’s Inc now has $4.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 112,012 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 34.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.66% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 161.54% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. COG’s profit would be $143.91 million giving it 17.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s analysts see -51.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. M Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 18,153 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 595,595 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 240,002 were accumulated by Capital Fin Advisers Limited. Northern Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Legal And General Public Ltd Com holds 2.68 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 179,242 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 27,801 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.52% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 90 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 0.42% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 97,859 shares stake. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 252 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aaron’s Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

