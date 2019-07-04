Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Medifast (MED) Sentiment Is 1.26

Medifast Inc (MED) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 118 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 94 sold and reduced their equity positions in Medifast Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 11.33 million shares, up from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Medifast Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 61 Increased: 71 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 161.54% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. COG’s profit would be $143.92M giving it 17.30 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s analysts see -51.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.33 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 4% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. for 262,260 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 205,206 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Capital Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 115,341 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,468 shares.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.23M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 258,647 shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (MED) has risen 13.21% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.96 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 684,791 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Lp owns 1.04M shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,509 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company reported 256,654 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 15,351 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 3,882 shares. Tcw has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 17,551 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 521,993 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.11% or 858,634 shares. 10,898 are held by Sailingstone Lc. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 755,375 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 122,032 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 7 by Jefferies. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. Guggenheim maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”.

