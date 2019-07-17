Cabot Oil Gas Cl A (COG) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Raised Its Holding; Park Circle Co Holding in Park Natl (PRK) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 20,344 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 12.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q Net $31.1M; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Park National 1Q EPS $2.02; 23/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL,PARK NATIONAL BANK GET OCC REGULATORY APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp Cl A (COG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 32,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,216 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, up from 762,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.83 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset holds 0.04% or 28,853 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 180,749 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 469,885 shares stake. Icon Advisers invested in 312,040 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested in 226,544 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 122,032 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Andra Ap holds 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 149,500 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.07% or 556,389 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 140,202 shares. Cls Investments Ltd owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 395 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 679,454 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 404,410 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 35,992 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10,586 shares to 43,455 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,327 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).