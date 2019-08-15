Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Declined While Cabot-Wellington Decreased by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Foot Locker (FL) Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 5,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 23,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 28,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 3.61 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Reports Sales Decline Better Than Expected; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 8.84 million shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23 before the open. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.40M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

