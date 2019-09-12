Cabot Oil& Gas (COG) Holding Maintained by South Texas Money Management Ltd; Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $2.18 Million

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 383,997 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Oil& Gas Corp (COG) by 69.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 425,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91M, up from 615,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cabot Oil& Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 629,663 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 3,708 shares to 277,584 shares, valued at $37.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,030 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal's (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019.

