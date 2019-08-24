Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Raised Holding by $362,700 as Stock Price Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Lifted Position by $515,712 as Shares Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 7.78M shares traded or 5.20% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 8,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 114,868 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 106,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares to 9,993 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,062 shares to 11,004 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,503 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J.

