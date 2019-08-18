Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined While Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) as Market Value Rose

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 17,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 18,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 36,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.48M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.04 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,314 shares to 5,521 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 309,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 19.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

