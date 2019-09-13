Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Stake by $5.94 Million; Epoch Investment Partners Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $8.27 Million as Market Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 60,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 738,041 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.78M, down from 798,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 635,310 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 1.61M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 69,605 shares to 228,630 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 24,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati Ins stated it has 1.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gm Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 2,512 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 76,985 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,019 shares. Dt Prns Limited Com invested 0.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jefferies Gru Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gradient Ltd Co reported 2,131 shares stake. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 5,176 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 19,024 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Communication reported 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 19,337 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edmp Incorporated has 12,701 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.59 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.