Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) Position by $3.14 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (OEC) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 174,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 369,010 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65M shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OEC’s profit will be $31.54M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 89,712 shares to 112,556 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe Inc Com Ne (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 8,475 shares to 33,974 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH) by 6,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,758 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

