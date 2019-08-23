Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Market Value Declined While Sg Americas Securities Raised Its Holding; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Raised Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 104,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 218,409 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 113,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 2.27M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 43.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 55,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 185,373 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.20M, up from 129,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $260.49. About 364,460 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.05% or 10,057 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Asset Management One owns 241,812 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 0.03% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 1.43 million shares. 40,721 are held by Prelude Cap Management. 766,097 were reported by Kbc Nv. Voya Inv owns 233,861 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.73 million shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 239,097 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 137,215 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 0.59% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 48,513 shares. Pitcairn has 7,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (Call) by 152,800 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 4,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,611 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Etf (VNQ).