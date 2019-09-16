Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.94 Million; Btim Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $11.76 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 161,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 536,693 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21 million, down from 697,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 7.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 44,425 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. 393 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Personal Cap has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.29% stake. 322,617 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Shufro Rose And accumulated 653,469 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 537,506 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech accumulated 843,432 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 11,183 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 129,741 shares. King Luther Cap Corp reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.68 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. On Friday, August 16 DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services Gp has invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,739 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 390,984 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 14,455 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davidson Advsr holds 95,395 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cap Inv Serv Of America has invested 0.15% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). The Florida-based Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 6,678 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company. West Oak Cap Lc invested in 1,317 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.43% or 618,701 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 2,386 shares. Leavell owns 10,800 shares. 71,085 are owned by Biondo Inv Lc. 76,245 are owned by Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc. Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.