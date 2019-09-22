Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Holding by $5.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Broad Run Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Schwab Charles New (SCHW)

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 8.75M shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93M, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 16,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 56,867 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 50,101 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Com stated it has 11,882 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 1.61M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.44% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 527,674 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 54,108 shares. Westwood Holding Group holds 0.03% or 100,256 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 8,827 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.11% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambrian Partnership, California-based fund reported 116,922 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 328,380 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,821 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J also bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 74,525 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $140.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,321 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Invest Incorporated invested 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 35,125 were reported by Mengis Cap Management Incorporated. Arrow Corporation has 2,451 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5,887 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 10,595 shares. Argent reported 50,605 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 718,458 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 575 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6.89M shares. Capstone reported 112,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 46,416 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.57% or 165,530 shares. Allen Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8.95% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 569,490 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 134,547 shares.