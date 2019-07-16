Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Has Decreased Holding by $42.38 Million; Brighton Jones Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $4.47 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 680,032 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 5.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,938 shares to 10,409 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.91M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 255,783 shares to 467,783 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 5.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (NYSE:DB).