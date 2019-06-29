Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $1.24 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Position Maintained by Diligent Investors Llc

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 6.19M shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “An Investor’s Guide to Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Will Profit (More) As A Low-Cost Leader – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eni VP Andrew Lees to Keynote EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Alyeska Invest Group LP holds 0.38% or 1.04M shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.11% or 298,030 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.25% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 14.29M shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,134 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 493,825 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citadel Ltd Liability owns 2.02 million shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 17,043 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc, New York-based fund reported 50,104 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fmr Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14.96M shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability reported 372,953 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN) by 48,127 shares to 438,649 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Retail Bank In invested in 0.26% or 12,935 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amp Limited reported 273,222 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 9,302 shares. Johnson Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield Com has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.61% or 295,958 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 5,361 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% or 128,950 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.26% or 4,605 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,386 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 1.51% or 71,800 shares. U S Invsts Inc has 2.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera Capital reported 7,933 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Disaster Could Help Airbus Dominate the Paris Air Show – International Business Times” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.