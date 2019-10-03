Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lowered Position as Valuation Declined; Bellecapital International LTD Raised Its Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stake by $338,800 as Valuation Declined

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 117.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 56,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 26,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 674,582 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – N.Y.’s Schneiderman: UBS Settlement Includes $41 Million in Cash to New York State; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – UBS Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 66.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 669,636 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.38M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 421,617 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 10,557 shares to 280,316 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,232 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J. DINGES DAN O also bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16.

