Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Position by $94.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 296.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 61,798 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 4.74M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.50M, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 5.41M shares traded or 72.66% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,446 shares to 87,207 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,483 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 6,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Money Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,591 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sound Shore Management Ct invested in 2.67M shares. Ls Limited Liability Co owns 17,728 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,585 shares. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5,690 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The California-based Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Etrade Cap Lc stated it has 12,133 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hartford Mgmt holds 0.04% or 31,177 shares in its portfolio. 442,450 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Let’s Get The Cost Discussion Right – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 8,542 shares to 2,590 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 16,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,666 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,818 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk invested in 0.03% or 385,286 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 14,043 shares. 153,990 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6.22 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 81,073 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 31,688 shares. The Alabama-based Cabot has invested 5.74% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc invested 0.13% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 129,741 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,800 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 127,391 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 7,500 shares. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B.