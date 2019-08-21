Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Price Rose While Carmignac Gestion Trimmed Its Position by $2.31 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 9.80 million shares traded or 32.72% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 51,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 245,171 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 296,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 700,262 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $169.51M for 3.92 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 102,663 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $183.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 70,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.