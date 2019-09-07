Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Boosted Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 52,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 17,963 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 70,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,292 shares to 15,920 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 91,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $123.50M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,121 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,335 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 404,410 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 85,016 shares. Investec Asset Management owns 626,640 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 241,812 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 252 shares. Amer Gru reported 188,220 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 10,575 shares. Sei Communications reported 0.02% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,185 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

