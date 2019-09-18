Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Market Value Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased by $2.45 Million Its Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 68,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 358,290 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, down from 426,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 11.19 million shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 15,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $458.51 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 923,098 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 28,696 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $59.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47 million for 12.64 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 15.29 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

