Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased by $315,700 Its Holding; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Valuation Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed by $9.15 Million Its Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 755,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.23 million, down from 805,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 360,362 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 107,385 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 6.58 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $121.68 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antero Resources: Let’s Get The Cost Discussion Right – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas to sell non-core pipeline stake for $256M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cabot to divest part of pipeline assets – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. DINGES DAN O bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,649 shares to 15,535 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 277,832 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $170.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 285,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 994,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

