Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined While Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Holding by $1.69 Million; As Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Lowered Stake by $948,300

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 884,067 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 1.27 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Tariffs Appear To Have Apple, Caterpillar, Nvidia Under Pressure Early On – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Lowe’s Layoffs 2019: Why The Hardware Retail Giant Will Cut Thousands Of Workers – International Business Times” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends more than 600 points lower as U.S.-China trade war intensifies – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas posts quarterly cash flow, production records; hikes dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sohn 2019: Picks include Wyndham, Cabot Oil; pans include Tesla – live updates – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

