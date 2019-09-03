Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Valuation Declined While Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Select Equity Group LP Increased Its Position by $97.35 Billion

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 367.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 348,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 443,096 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 94,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.70M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.80 billion, up from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech accumulated 12,100 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 133,715 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 6,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 974,757 shares. Veritable Lp reported 15,355 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Fairfax Can has 0.15% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 47,000 shares. Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 3.83% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 11,377 are held by M&T Commercial Bank. Aviance Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 305 shares. 75 are held by Cwm Lc. 11,975 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Country Club Trust Co Na reported 0.51% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 347,949 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,304 shares to 34,760 shares, valued at $40.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 14,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 11,745 shares to 27,255 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,099 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

