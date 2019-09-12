Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Its Position; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Diam Company LTD Has Increased by $1.40 Million Its Stake

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 20,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 93,292 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, up from 72,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 111,965 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 769,435 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. On Friday, August 16 the insider DINGES DAN O bought $326,723.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,000 shares to 38,241 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 12,000 shares to 19,899 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,129 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.