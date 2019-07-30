Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Stake Maintained by Augustine Asset Management Inc; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fortress Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding by $3.21 Million

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 10.89 million shares traded or 74.04% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 851,029 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 86,069 shares. Kennedy Cap has 175,867 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Art Advisors has invested 0.11% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.94 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Serv Gru has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.16% or 388,369 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 18,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 171,311 shares. Lnd & Buildings Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.32% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 14,679 are owned by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 0.04% or 117,800 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 264,893 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Com reported 0.56% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.88 million shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 20,350 shares. 36,598 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. 188,220 are held by . Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bancorp Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.42% or 34,210 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 28,504 shares. Arosa Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Palisade Mngmt Ltd Co Nj has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paloma Prtn Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,059 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 1,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 71,456 shares. 4,356 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Limited Partnership.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares to 48,963 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,499 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK).