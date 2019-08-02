Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Cut Position by $997,490; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered Its Position

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 38,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 230,386 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 268,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 2.88 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.02. About 665,069 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 14.94 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 48,513 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 16,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1.48M are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 15,577 shares. Riverpark Advisors Lc holds 0.71% or 62,229 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 280,823 shares. Bancorp Of The West invested in 8,299 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 0.13% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 117,363 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,482 were accumulated by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,564 shares. Bartlett Llc owns 209,147 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18,318 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 398,749 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc reported 219,455 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 34,062 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 0.29% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gilman Hill Asset Lc reported 2,143 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 414 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Co stated it has 2,350 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 14.10 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.