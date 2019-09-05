Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million as Share Value Declined; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 193,882 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 16,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 55,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 2.78 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 7.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 151,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam stated it has 0.69% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Gideon Capital Incorporated holds 15,577 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 44,160 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 29,352 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 549,588 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Com reported 233,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc has 126,828 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 112 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 7,797 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.05% or 218,409 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 59,007 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westpac invested in 26,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 131,479 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sun Life Finance Incorporated accumulated 723 shares or 0% of the stock.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102,992 shares to 115,414 shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).