Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Holding by $14.15 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 1.87M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1.09M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Luminus Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.