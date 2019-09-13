Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Stake; As Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Interactive Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 4.46M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $179.1. About 8.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 765,086 were accumulated by Tobam. New England & Mgmt holds 10,900 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 201,041 shares. 22.33 million were accumulated by State Street. Axa owns 141,214 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 527,674 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 328,380 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 766,537 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 114,056 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc reported 16,500 shares. 283,885 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 363,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.