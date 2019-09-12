Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; American Express Co Com (AXP) Share Price Rose While Kempen Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 9.25M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 3,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 11,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) by 24,500 shares to 46,607 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,512 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited invested in 8,879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 34,851 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. L S Advsrs reported 67,935 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,343 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited owns 7.92% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.53 million shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 7,733 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 28,011 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 45,411 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 134,736 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability holds 13,226 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept has 1,890 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru owns 4,085 shares. Strs Ohio owns 681,415 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 7.00 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 3.74% or 6.13 million shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was bought by BEST RHYS J. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $128.35M for 15.84 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.